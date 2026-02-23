BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 04:10 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
BWX Technologies beat estimated earnings by 21.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.89.
Revenue was up $139.57 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.15, leading to a 7.17% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at BWX Technologies's past performance:
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
BWX Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $4.55 and $4.7 per share.
