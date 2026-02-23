Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) released its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Backblaze beat estimated earnings by 220.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $3.98 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.1, leading to a 6.15% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Backblaze's past performance:
To track all earnings releases for Backblaze visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.