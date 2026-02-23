Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) released its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Backblaze beat estimated earnings by 220.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $3.98 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.1, leading to a 6.15% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Backblaze's past performance:

