The Q4 earnings report for V2X (NYSE:VVX) was released on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

V2X beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.34.

Revenue was up $61.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.15, resulting in a 2.23% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at V2X's past performance:

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

V2X management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $5.5 and $5.9 per share.

To track all earnings releases for V2X visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.