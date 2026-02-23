BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 04:03 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
BioMarin Pharmaceutical beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $128.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company missed on EPS by $0.39 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.56% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at BioMarin Pharmaceutical's past performance:
