BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 04:03 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $128.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company missed on EPS by $0.39 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.56% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at BioMarin Pharmaceutical's past performance:

