Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Standard BioTools to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The announcement from Standard BioTools is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.2% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Standard BioTools's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Standard BioTools's Stock

Shares of Standard BioTools were trading at $1.13 as of February 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.