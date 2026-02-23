LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect LTC Properties to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05.

The announcement from LTC Properties is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LTC Properties's past performance and the resulting price change:

LTC Properties Share Price Analysis

Shares of LTC Properties were trading at $38.92 as of February 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about LTC Properties

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on LTC Properties.

With analyst ratings, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of . The average one-year price target is $, indicating a potential .

