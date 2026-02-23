Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Novanta will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

Investors in Novanta are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novanta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Novanta were trading at $145.96 as of February 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.