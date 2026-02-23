Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Life Time Group Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Life Time Group Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 3.06% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Life Time Group Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Life Time Group Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Life Time Group Hldgs were trading at $28.95 as of February 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Life Time Group Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Life Time Group Hldgs.

The consensus rating for Life Time Group Hldgs is , based on analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $, there's a potential .

To track all earnings releases for Life Time Group Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.