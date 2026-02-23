The Q4 earnings report for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was released on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Freshpet beat estimated earnings by 39.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Freshpet's past performance:

