The Q4 earnings report for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was released on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Freshpet beat estimated earnings by 39.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Freshpet's past performance:
