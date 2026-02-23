Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) released its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Easterly Government Props beat estimated earnings by 108.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.4 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.93% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Easterly Government Props's past performance:

