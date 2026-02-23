Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Domino's Pizza missed estimated earnings by -0.56%, reporting an EPS of $5.35 versus an estimate of $5.38.

Revenue was up $92.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.6% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance:

