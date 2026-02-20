Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-02-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Easterly Government Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Investors in Easterly Government Props are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.40, leading to a 0.93% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Easterly Government Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Easterly Government Props's Stock Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Props were trading at $23.76 as of February 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Easterly Government Props

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Easterly Government Props.

