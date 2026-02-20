The Q4 earnings report for ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) was released on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 06:44 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

ESAB beat estimated earnings by 0.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.34.

Revenue was up $50.23 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, resulting in a 3.31% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at ESAB's past performance:

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ESAB management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $5.25 and $5.27 per share.

ESAB management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $5.25 and $5.27 per share.

