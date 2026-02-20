Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Hudbay Minerals missed estimated earnings by -43.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $148.00 million from the same period last year.

The company missed on EPS by $0.04 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.65% drop share price change the following day.

