Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Lamar Advertising missed estimated earnings by -16.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.79.

Revenue was up $16.36 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.31, resulting in a 5.32% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Lamar Advertising's past performance:

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lamar Advertising management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $5.72 and $5.83 per share.

