Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 04:12 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Comfort Systems USA beat estimated earnings by 38.61%, reporting an EPS of $9.37 versus an estimate of $6.76.

Revenue was up $778.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $2.07, leading to a 18.99% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance:

