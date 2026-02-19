The earnings results for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Harmonic missed estimated earnings by -14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $123.93 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.25% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Harmonic's past performance:

