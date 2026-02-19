Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Hamilton Insurance Group beat estimated earnings by 81.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $157.83 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.63 in the last quarter, resulting in a 10.17% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Hamilton Insurance Group's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Hamilton Insurance Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.