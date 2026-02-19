RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

RE/MAX Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was down $1.33 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.06 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.11% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at RE/MAX Holdings's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for RE/MAX Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.