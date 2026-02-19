Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gaming and Leisure Props beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $17.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.14 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.49% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Gaming and Leisure Props's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Gaming and Leisure Props visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.