AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services missed estimated earnings by -12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $13.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.19, leading to a 3.04% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at AMN Healthcare Services's past performance:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.