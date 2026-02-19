AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
AMN Healthcare Services missed estimated earnings by -12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $13.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.19, leading to a 3.04% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at AMN Healthcare Services's past performance:
