ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

ICU Medical beat estimated earnings by 24.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.91 versus an estimate of $1.54.

Revenue was down $89.10 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.72 in the previous quarter, leading to a 8.09% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at ICU Medical's past performance:

