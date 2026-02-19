Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2026-02-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cogent Comms Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.08.

The market awaits Cogent Comms Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.32 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.85% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cogent Comms Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Comms Hldgs were trading at $27.66 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cogent Comms Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.