AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2026-02-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AdvanSix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

AdvanSix bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.32, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AdvanSix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix were trading at $17.81 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about AdvanSix

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AdvanSix.

