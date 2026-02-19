Dnow (NYSE:DNOW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2026-02-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dnow to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Investors in Dnow are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 6.8% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dnow's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Dnow's Stock Performance

Shares of Dnow were trading at $16.17 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Dnow

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dnow.

The consensus rating for Dnow is , based on analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $, there's a potential .

