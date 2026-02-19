Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Upbound Group beat estimated earnings by 4.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.97.

Revenue was up $117.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Upbound Group's past performance:

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Upbound Group management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $1.05 and $1.15 per share.

