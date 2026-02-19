Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Upbound Group beat estimated earnings by 4.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.97.
Revenue was up $117.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Upbound Group's past performance:
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Upbound Group management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $1.05 and $1.15 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Upbound Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.