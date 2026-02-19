The Q4 earnings report for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was released on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

LKQ missed estimated earnings by -9.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was down $45.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.57% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at LKQ's past performance:

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

LKQ management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $2.9 and $3.2 per share.

To track all earnings releases for LKQ visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.