The earnings results for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 07:05 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Appian beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $36.18 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.31 in the previous quarter, leading to a 5.03% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Appian's past performance:

