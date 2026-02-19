The Q4 earnings report for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) was released on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
First Majestic Silver missed estimated earnings by -12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $160.38 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.16% increase in the share price the next day.
