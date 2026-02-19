Sprott (NYSE:SII) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Sprott beat estimated earnings by 56.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $74.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.12, resulting in a 0.19% increase change in the share price the following day.

