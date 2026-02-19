Sprott (NYSE:SII) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Sprott beat estimated earnings by 56.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $74.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.12, resulting in a 0.19% increase change in the share price the following day.
To track all earnings releases for Sprott visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.