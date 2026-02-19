First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

First Majestic Silver missed estimated earnings by -12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $160.38 million from the same period last year.

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.16% increase share price change the next day.

