Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evergy missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $83.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evergy's past performance:

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Evergy management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $4.14 and $4.34 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Evergy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.