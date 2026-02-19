Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Evergy missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $83.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evergy's past performance:
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Evergy management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $4.14 and $4.34 per share.
