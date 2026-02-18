Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Remitly Global beat estimated earnings by 90.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $90.28 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.07 in the last quarter, resulting in a 25.12% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Remitly Global's past performance:
