Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Remitly Global beat estimated earnings by 90.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $90.28 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.07 in the last quarter, resulting in a 25.12% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Remitly Global's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Remitly Global visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.