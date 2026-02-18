EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect EuroDry to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

EuroDry bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EuroDry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of EuroDry Shares

Shares of EuroDry were trading at $14.5 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

