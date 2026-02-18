Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Jakks Pacific to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.04.

Anticipation surrounds Jakks Pacific's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.37, leading to a 5.13% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Jakks Pacific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Jakks Pacific Shares

Shares of Jakks Pacific were trading at $17.52 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Jakks Pacific

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Jakks Pacific.

The consensus rating for Jakks Pacific is , derived from analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $ implies a potential .

