Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Tandem Diabetes Care bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 21.98% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tandem Diabetes Care's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Tandem Diabetes Care Shares

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care were trading at $18.84 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Tandem Diabetes Care

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tandem Diabetes Care.

