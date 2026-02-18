Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Materialise to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits Materialise's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Materialise's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Materialise's Stock

Shares of Materialise were trading at $5.39 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Materialise visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.