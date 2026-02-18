Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Federal Agricultural will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.51.

The announcement from Federal Agricultural is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Federal Agricultural's past performance and the resulting price change:

Federal Agricultural Share Price Analysis

Shares of Federal Agricultural were trading at $175.0 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

