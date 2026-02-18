Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Talkspace to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Investors in Talkspace are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 11.38% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Talkspace's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Talkspace's Stock Performance

Shares of Talkspace were trading at $3.83 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.