Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Universal Display will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28.

The market awaits Universal Display's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.24, leading to a 7.69% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Universal Display's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Universal Display's Stock

Shares of Universal Display were trading at $119.06 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Universal Display

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Universal Display.

