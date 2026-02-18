Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Anticipation surrounds Floor & Decor Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 3.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Floor & Decor Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs Shares

Shares of Floor & Decor Hldgs were trading at $69.25 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Floor & Decor Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Floor & Decor Hldgs.

A total of analyst ratings have been received for Floor & Decor Hldgs, with the consensus rating being . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

To track all earnings releases for Floor & Decor Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

