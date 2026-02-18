Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Live Nation Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.04.

The announcement from Live Nation Entertainment is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.70, leading to a 10.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Live Nation Entertainment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Live Nation Entertainment's Stock

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment were trading at $157.53 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Live Nation Entertainment

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Live Nation Entertainment.

With analyst ratings, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of . The average one-year price target is $, indicating a potential .

