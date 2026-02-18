Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Evergy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

The announcement from Evergy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evergy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Evergy's Stock

Shares of Evergy were trading at $81.51 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Evergy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Evergy.

The consensus rating for Evergy is , derived from analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $ implies a potential .

