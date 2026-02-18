Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Onto Innovation to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27.

The announcement from Onto Innovation is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.57% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Onto Innovation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Onto Innovation Share Price Analysis

Shares of Onto Innovation were trading at $220.29 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Onto Innovation

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Onto Innovation.

Analysts have provided Onto Innovation with ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

