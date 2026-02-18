Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 07:01 AM.
Earnings
Mister Car Wash beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $10.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 8.46% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Mister Car Wash's past performance:
