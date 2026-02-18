ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
ProPetro Holding beat estimated earnings by 107.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was down $30.88 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.34% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at ProPetro Holding's past performance:
