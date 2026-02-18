The earnings results for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

LCI Industries beat estimated earnings by 27.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was up $129.56 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.52, resulting in a 8.2% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at LCI Industries's past performance:

