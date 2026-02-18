The Q4 earnings report for Moodys (NYSE:MCO) was released on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Moodys beat estimated earnings by 5.51%, reporting an EPS of $3.64 versus an estimate of $3.45.

Revenue was up $217.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Moodys's past performance:

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Moodys management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $16.4 and $17.0 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Moodys visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.