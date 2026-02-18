Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Openlane missed estimated earnings by -10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $39.30 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.07 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.3% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Openlane's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Openlane visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.