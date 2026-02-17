Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Clearwater Paper will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.49.

The announcement from Clearwater Paper is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 8.54% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Clearwater Paper's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Clearwater Paper's Stock

Shares of Clearwater Paper were trading at $17.59 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Clearwater Paper

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Clearwater Paper.

Analysts have provided Clearwater Paper with ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

To track all earnings releases for Clearwater Paper visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.